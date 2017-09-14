Child rapist to be sentenced after new DNA technique led police to him

Justin Christian, the first man tracked down by familial DNA, is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

He has been accused of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old Elyria girl in Feb. 2016, and then kidnapping a 6-year-old from Cleveland in May 2016.

Christian has been charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. He faces up to life in prison with no parole possibility for decades.

After the sentencing, a host of officials will discuss the familial DNA technique that led them to Christian. In short, they had DNA from the person who raped the 6-year-old. However after searching the state DNA database, there was no match.

That led to the use of the new technique: familial DNA. A match was found with several people, who in some way, are related to Christian. After investigation and interrogation, Christian was located and arrested.

Until the new test was performed, all investigators had was a shadowy video of a man near the home of one of the victims.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.