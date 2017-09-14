Ohio troopers confiscate weed-laced Goldfish crackers, Sprite during traffic stop

State troopers confiscated more than a pound of marijuana and 234 grams of marijuana edibles during a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a rented Hyundai Sonata for driving without lights and a speeding violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

During a probable cause search, troopers discovered more than a pound of marijuana, a bottle of liquid THC, and 234 grams of marijuana edibles including weed-laced Goldfish crackers, Rice Krispies Treats, Froot Loops, gummy candy, and more. The contraband is estimated to have a value of $4,900.

Melika Beasley and Davaughn Copeland, both from Pittsburgh, were taken to Sandusky County Jail. Both have been charged with felonious marijuana possession and trafficking.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.