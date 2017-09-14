Eastlake woman starts mailbox campaign, gives military recruits taste of home

An Eastlake mom is making sure newly enlisted service members have a sense of home while starting their military careers.

After a conversation with an army recruiter, Angela Schmidt had the idea to launch a letter writing campaign. She wanted to show enlistees that their community stands with them. It's called Military in our own Backyard.

"They're my heroes. They sacrifice and what they're doing is just amazing. I'm so proud of these kids," Schmidt said.

Little black mailboxes are stationed at the Eastlake City Hall, JFK Senior Center and Eastlake Public Library. Blank cards and pens are inside available for anyone to pickup and write words encouragement.

"I think it's personal and somebody's taking the time (to write) and it's a beautiful thing," Schmidt said. "It's exciting to get a card that's hand written- that's not a text, not an email."

The first people to receive the letters will be Brandon (Army), Dan (Air Force), Jesse (Marines) and Jordyn (Army National Guard). Last names are not being given to allow for privacy.

"I want them to know that they're loved, supported and the community's behind them," Schmidt said.

The service members will receive letters for an entire year. The mailboxes will rotate to different locations monthly. In October, mailboxes will be at Chick-fil-A and Dollar Bank in Eastlake. A third location hasn't been determined yet for October.

Schmidt said the campaign has brought the community together. Messages have been written by folks young and old.

One card reads in part, "I cannot thank you enough for protecting our country". The writer said they had relatives who served in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

Another card said in part, "I'll keep you in my prayers."

A few community groups and Eastlake's mayor have agreed to cover postage.

"Some kids are deciding to go to college. These kids are going into the service," Mayor Dennis Morley said. "As you said- with the way the world is they know full speed what they're walking into. We just want them all to come back here safe. To our city."

The community proudly displays its patriotism and gratitude for service members and first responders. They have the Boulevard of 500 Flags displaying the names of past and present service members. They also have a 9/11 memorial.

Schmidt has talked with the parents of the recruits who will be getting the letters. She said their words are just as touching as the words being written for their children.

" All of them had the same message: The kids just wanted that connection and didn't want to be forgotten and were looking forward to receiving cards," Schmidt said.

The plan is to grow the campaign over time so that additional military recruits receive support from their hometown and the people of Northeast Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.