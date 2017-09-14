Kent mom arrested in 3-month-old baby girl's death

Authorities have charged a Kent woman with child endangering in connection with the death of her 3-month-old baby girl.

Police and paramedics were called to 555 Walter St. Wednesday around 5 p.m.for a report of an infant not breathing. The baby was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center but she could not be revived.

The baby's mother, Samantha Knisley, 22, was taken into custody. She pleaded not guilty in Portage County court Thursday morning and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with information is urged to give them a call.

