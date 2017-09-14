Mom arrested in 3-month old's death

Authorities have charged a Kent woman with child endangering in connection with the death of her 3-month-old.

Police and paramedics were called to 555 Walter St. Wednesday evening for a report of an infant not breathing. The baby was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center but was already dead when they arrived.

The baby's mother, Samantha Kinsley, 22, was taken into custody and will appear in Portage County court Thursday morning.

Police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with information is urged to give them a call.

