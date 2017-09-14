Mom arrested in 3-month old's death

In the past week you may have seen the latest campaign commercial for the Yes on Issue 2 camp in which two mothers talk about the rising cost of EpiPens which are used to control severe allergic reactions.More >>
In the past week you may have seen the latest campaign commercial for the Yes on Issue 2 camp in which two mothers talk about the rising cost of EpiPens which are used to control severe allergic reactions.More >>
Cedar Points 21st annual HalloWeekends returns this weekend.More >>
Cedar Points 21st annual HalloWeekends returns this weekend.More >>
Video has been released showing a Dayton Public Schools teacher dragging young child across the floor.More >>
Video has been released showing a Dayton Public Schools teacher dragging young child across the floor.More >>
Apple has done it again. It has held the tech world captive as it announces all the features of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the phone for the next decade the iPhone X, pronounced ten.More >>
Apple has done it again. It has held the tech world captive as it announces all the features of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the phone for the next decade the iPhone X, pronounced ten.More >>
A Cincinnati-based research watchdog group is accusing the Cleveland Clinic of killing a mini-pig.More >>
A Cincinnati-based research watchdog group is accusing the Cleveland Clinic of killing a mini-pig.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>