$140M transformation project begins today at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland

After a two month delay because of a fight over public funds and the threat of a referendum, work at Quicken Loans Arena has begun.

Half of the $140 million transformation project is being paid for by the Cavs and the other half paid for by a series of destination taxes. Including all admission taxes charged for tickets to events at The Q, a portion of hotel bedroom taxes, all sales tax on items purchased at the arena and leftover funds from the county Hilton Hotel construction project.

According to Quicken Loans officials, Wednesday morning crews began setting up construction fencing around The Q and across the street for staging space. This is where the majority of construction equipment and trailers will be kept.

Thursday morning work was being done to set up a crane that start work on the foundation. Because of the new glass front facade the foundation footprint will need to be increased.

With the Cavalier basketball season quickly approaching Quicken Loans officials say the season will be a "pardon our dust" situation.

They hope there will be very limited disruption this season.

They are also trying to keep disruptions to concerts at a minimum. Next summer will see the most interior disruption after the NBA season is complete.

Because of the delay the project is already two months behind schedule but officials are still hoping for a completion date of summer 2019.

The delay has not impacted the NBA considering Cleveland as the site of the 2020 All-Star game.

Cleveland is still in the running for that game that according officials could have an $100 million self-generating economic impact on the economy in the Cleveland area.

