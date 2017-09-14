Taste of the Browns Sept. 18: Greater Cleveland Food Bank hopes to raise $240,000

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is hoping to raise $240,000 at this year's Taste of the Browns event, which is just shy of what the organization raised during the 2016 event.

Each $1 the food bank raises provides a meal for four people, which means if the hunger organization reaches its goal it can feed 960,000 meals to people.

The 19th annual Taste of the Browns is 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets are still available and cost $177 for general admission.

VIP and sponsor ticket options are also available for up to $5,000.

Those who cannot attend can still bid on items in the live auction until 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Attendance is not required to win a bid.

Auction items include a Cargill salt mine tour, signed Browns items, getaway trips, spas, orchestra tickets and several food/restaurant packages.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event with Cleveland Browns players. Joe Thomas is the honorary co-chair of the event.

More than 25 restaurants and beverage purveyors, including B SPot, Barrio, Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, Johnny's Downtown, Luca Italian Cuisine, Momocho, Nano Brew, Parker's Downtown, Graeter's Ice Cream and Fahrenheit, are participating. See the full list of restaurants here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.