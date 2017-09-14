Report cards out for all Ohio Schools; How did your child's school do?

As it does every year, on Thursday the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) published report cards for school districts and schools for the 2016-2017 school year.

According to a news release from the ODE, "Districts and schools were graded on six components for the 2016-2017 school year. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, K-3 Literacy and Prepared for Success. Districts and schools received A-F grades on each of the six components and most of the individual measures. There are no new measures on the 2016-2017 report cards."

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) once again received almost all F's. The only non-F is for K-3 Literacy that was given a C.

The CMSD put out a statement about the report card saying despite progress there is more work to be done.

“I am confident we can do it – I am very confident,” CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said in a statement. “What we need to do now, more than ever, is go from ‘We can’ to ‘We must and we will.’ ”

The district points to a couple of gains for example the K-3 Literacy grade of C is up from what was an F last year. Also a four-year graduation rate increased of 2.8 percent, to 71.9 percent of students.

