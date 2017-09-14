Fentanyl behind another death, Cleveland man indicted

A Cleveland man has been indicted for selling furanyl fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose last year.

Derek Hamilton, 24, was charged in a 10-count indictment with distribution of furanyl fentanyl that resulted in a death, distribution of furanyl fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, firearms offenses and other crimes.

According to the indictment, Hamilton sold furanyl fentanyl on Aug. 2, 2016, that resulted in the overdose death of a Cleveland man one day later.

Hamilton possessed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and a mix of cocaine and fentanyl on Aug. 9, 2017.

"Arresting drug dealers will not ease the pain of those left behind in the wake of a fatal overdose, but it does send a clear message that those dealers will face consequences for their illegal and deadly activities," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Timothy Plancon.

