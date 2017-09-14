Portside Distillery and Brewery in the Flats closing permanently

After a few years of operation, Portside Distillery and Brewery is closing its doors Sept. 15.

The beer and spirit producer began production in 2011, but only opened in the East Bank of the Flats in 2015.

The business announced its closure on Facebook today and thanked clients, partners and guests for support over the last few years.

Fans of Portside may still be able to find products on local store shelves, but nothing new will be made, according to Vaughn Stewart, Portside's director of brewing and distilling operations.

