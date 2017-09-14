LeBron James training at LA high school

After a long day of handling business and shooting commercials, LeBron James and his bestie Dwyane Wade showed up and showed out at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles earlier this week.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

James, who owns a home in Brentwood, and Wade, did a little training and played some one-on-one at the private school.

After the training session the Cleveland Cavaliers forward took time out the thank the school and its basketball team for opening its doors to him.

A post shared by UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Meanwhile, the King and wife Savannah are celebrating four years of marriage today, September 14, and he expressed his love for his beautiful wife on Instagram.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Happy Anniversary!

