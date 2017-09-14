Stolen items recovered; Canal Fulton police looking for owners

Police have three people in custody for breaking into at least one car.

However, Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz says the suspects, two men and one woman, were found with multiple items and Swartz believes there are more victims.

James Bearden and Shyann Ehmer, 18, both of Massillon, and Benjanim Thompson, 25, of Parma, were arrested Wednesday night after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Redwood Drive.

As of now, they are each charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

Chief Swartz says the victims could be located anywhere off of I-77, north of Stark County.

Chief Swartz says they have the recovered stolen property at the police station and if your car was broken into and you can describe the items, please call the station at 330-854-2211.

Ehmer and Thompson are being booked in the Stark County Jail. Bearden was having some medical issues, so he is being treated at a local hospital.

