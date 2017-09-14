LeBron James still No. 1, according to Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated, The Crossover, just released its list of the Top 100 NBA players of 2018 and guess who's leading the pack?

After 14 season and 12 playoff runs, LeBron James retained the top spot on the list -- for the fifth year in a row.

LeBron James, Cavaliers Kevin Durant, Warriors Stephen Curry, Warriors Kawhi Leonard, Spurs James Harden, Rockets Russell Westbrook, Thunder Chris Paul, Rockets Anthony Davis, Pelicans Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Draymond Green, Warriors

Perhaps the 2017 NBA Finals had a little to do with James nabbing the top spot again. In addition to breaking numerous records, the King became the first player to average a triple-double in the Finals, raking up 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in five games.

