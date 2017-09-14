Cuyahoga Heights school board member steps down amid controversy

Dr. Holly Thacker, former school board president for the Cuyahoga Heights Local School District, has resigned her position effective immediately.

Thacker, who is also a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic, submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 400 school district voters signed a civil lawsuit trying to remove Thacker from office in June. She filed several motions to dismiss, each was denied.

Depositions in that civil suit were supposed to start on Friday, and a trial was scheduled to begin in October.

Thacker did not mention the suit in her resignation letter, instead stating that she was stepping down out of an “abundance of caution to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest” as, she said, her husband is running for a school board seat.

Thacker repeatedly clashed with fellow board members, and many in the district. The most notable conflict concerned Superintendent Tom Evans being placed on paid administrative leave.

The district spent about $20,000 investigating allegations the superintendent violated board policy, did not keep the board informed and did not work constructively with the board. That report recommended a 10-day suspension. Evans was eventually reinstated in a public board meeting, over objections from Thacker, after three months off the job. Thacker did vote in favor of Evans’ reinstatement.

One of the voters who filed the suit against Thacker said he believes the group plans to dismiss the suit in light of Thacker’s resignation.

Cleveland 19 reached out to Thacker’s attorneys of record for the case, Hamilton DeSaussure and Thomas Holmes, for a comment but has received no response.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.