'Dandelion' is dead, but Crayola's new color is 'Bluetiful'

Crayola announces the name of its new color. (Source: crayola.com)

Crayola's new shade of blue is "Bluetiful," literally.

After more than 90,000 submissions, the crayon maker announced the name if its new color Thursday.

The color was accidentally created by scientists at Oregon State University in 2009. They were experimenting with materials for use in electronics when the hue was discovered.

TO GET TO KNOW BLUETIFUL CLICK HERE

Out of the five finalists; Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, Star Spangled Blue, and Bluetiful voters chose the latter, according to Crayola.

The new blue will replace color dandelion, which was recently retired.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.