Gunman robs PNC Bank in Massillon

Police say an armed suspect robbed the PNC bank at 438 Lake Avenue NE just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Massillon offficers say the suspect has a tattoo of a spider web (or lined art of some kind) over his right eye and a silver nose ring.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, black ball cap with red lettering, black pants and black boots.

After getting money from two teller stations, the suspect fled the area in a white Chevy, short bed, single cab pick-up truck.

PNC is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for his capture.

