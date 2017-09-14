Alleged bank robbery suspect dies in crash while fleeing police

Police say an alleged bank robbery suspect is dead after crashing into a car while fleeing.

Garfield Heights police officers say two other suspects are being treated at MetroHealth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the armed robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank at 5695 Turney Road. According to employees, two armed suspects entered the bank and demanded cash.

After getting the money, the suspects fled in a waiting get-away car.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Turney and Granger Roads, but the driver didn't stop.

Two police vehicles were struck in the area of East 135th and Granger. One officer is being treated at Marymount and his K9 is being looked at by a vet.

The suspect vehicle continued east on Granger where it crashed into another vehicle on Libby near Broadway in Maple Heights. The crash killed the one of the suspects and injured the other two.

No names are being released while police identify them.

The driver of the car that was hit in Maple Heights was not seriously injured.

