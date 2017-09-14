Toddler OK after falling from second floor window

Child falls out of second floor window. (Source: WOIO)

A three-year-old boy fell out of a second floor window Thursday but, was not seriously injured.

It happened around 1 p.m. at 2606 Cedar Ave.

Police say the toddler landed on some grass.

EMS transported him to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, just for observation.

No foul play is suspected.

