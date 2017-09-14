Indians announce starting lineup as Cleveland goes for 22 straight wins

The Indians will try to extend their winning streak to 22 games on Thursday. (Source: AP Photo Ron Schwane)

The Indians have announced the starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals as Cleveland goes for 22 straight wins.

An Indians victory on Thursday would break the professional baseball record for most consecutive wins. Cleveland's lineup is a little different from Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers.

The end-all, be-all explanation of MLB's longest winning streak

Abraham Almonte will get the start in center field and Yan Gomes will be behind the plate as pitcher Josh Tomlin looks for his 10th win of the season.

All gates open at 5pm today - get here early to avoid lines as we go for 22 straight! #WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians pic.twitter.com/aJm4q375dH — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 14, 2017

During the winning streak, starting pitchers have gone 19-0 with a 1.70 ERA.

Cleveland Indians look to break MLB record for most consecutive

