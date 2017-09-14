Don't be fooled, Equifax is not calling you

If you answer the phone and the caller on the other end tells you that it's Equifax and they need you to verify something, just hang up.

It's a scam. Equifax would not call you asking for information.

And just in case you find yourself on another uncomfortable phone call, here are some tips for recognizing and preventing phone scams:

Don’t give personal information. Don’t provide any personal or financial information unless you’ve initiated the call and it’s to a phone number you know is correct.

Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers can spoof their numbers so it looks like they are calling from a particular company, even when they’re not.

If you get a robocall, hang up. Don't press 1 to speak to a live operator or any other key to take your number off the list. If you respond by pressing any number, it will probably just lead to more robocalls.

If you’ve already received a call that you think is fake, report it to the FTC.

If you gave your personal information to an imposter, it’s time to change any compromised passwords, account numbers or security questions. And if you’re concerned about identity theft, visit IdentityTheft.gov to learn how you can protect yourself.

For more information about the Equifax breach, visit Equifax’s website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com or contact their call center at 866-447-7559.

