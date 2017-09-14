Editorial: Hurricanes don't care about blue or red states, but they do have a binding effect

One month ago this week, protests turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was an ugly moment in the nation's history and the fallout has lingered on.

But for now, that hate and anger has been eclipsed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which left behind massive destruction in Texas and Florida. The storms didn’t discriminate based on race, they didn’t care about Democrats or Republicans, and they didn’t check gender identities or views on Confederate statues.

There was no “us” vs. “them.” It was us against nature.

The stories of heroism, sacrifice and neighbors helping neighbors stood tall in the rising flood waters, and those that weren’t there to help sent help. Donations poured in from all over the country, including Northeast Ohio.

Adversity has a way of bringing people together and tragedy brings perspective. Sure, there are problems in this country and sometimes solutions to those problems often seem unattainable.

But right now, Americans are doing what we do best by putting aside our differences and working for the common good. It would be great if we could do that on a lot of other issues as well.

