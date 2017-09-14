Tonight at 6: Indians go for 22; Euclid cop appeal - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tonight at 6: Indians go for 22; Euclid cop appeal

(Source: Fred D'Ambrosi) (Source: Fred D'Ambrosi)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 p.m. news.

All new at 6, a Euclid police officer is appealing his unpaid suspensions.

The world is talking about the Indians as they go for number 22! We’re live.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Powered by Frankly