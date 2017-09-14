Embattled Euclid cop fighting suspension following violent arrest in August

Michael Amiott is appealing the suspensions he received after striking Michael Hubbard III during an arrest in August. (Source: Facebook)

No decision was reached Thursday night in a hearing to decide whether a 45-day suspension against a Euclid police officer, caught on cell phone and dashcam video last month beating a suspect, will stand.

Officer Michael Amiott was suspended for 15 days by the Euclid police chief, and suspended another 30 days by the city’s mayor, for his alleged actions on August 12.

The incident occurred when Amiott pulled over Michael Hubbard III for a traffic stop, then, according to police documents, he used excessive force while trying to arrest Hubbard.

Dashcam and cell phone video from the arrest show Amiott punching Hubbard repeatedly while he was on the ground. Police have repeatedly said, even in a document explaining the internal charges against Amiott, that Hubbard physically resisted arrest and force was justified, but not the level and type of force Amiott used.

In that document Amiott got from the department explaining the internal charges against him, he was told that his “repeated closed fist punches to Mr. Hubbard’s head, coupled with [his] lack of verbalization, [was] ineffective in getting Hubbard to submit to arrest.”

It went on to say that Amiott’s actions “have caused serious damage to the public confidence in the Euclid Police Department, and the City of Euclid.”

The police union filed an objection to the punishment Amiott received, saying that the union board does “not believe that there was just cause to discipline Amiott."

The grievance went on to say that the union believes the city should reinstate Amiott “without loss of pay seniority or benefits and otherwise be made whole as if the discipline never occurred.”

In advance of the hearing, Cleveland 19 was told it would likely last about 30 minutes, it ended up lasting nearly two hours.

A decision will be made on if the punishment stands within the next few days.

