North Korea launches another missile, Japan advised to take shelter

(RNN) - North Korea has launched another missile, multiple reports said on Thursday.

In response, Japan told its residents to take shelter, the BBC said. The missile was fired from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, reports said.

The international community this week slapped additional sanctions on the North Korean Kim regime.

In August, North Korea shot a missile over Japan, which Tokyo called a grave threat to the nation.

