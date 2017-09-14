Indians extend winning streak to 22, Cleveland defeats Kansas City 3-2 in 10 innings

The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to 22 games after they defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in extra innings on Thursday.(Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Indians extended the winning streak to 22 games after they defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in extra innings on Thursday.



Jay Bruce hit an RBI double to right field in the 10th inning to give the Indians the walk-off win. Shortstop Francisco Lindor drove in a clutch RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings at 2-2.



Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer had an RBI double to give his team a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Andrew Miller made his first appearance for the Indians since coming off of the disabled list. After getting an enormous ovation from the 30,874 fans in attendance at Progressive Field, Miller got out of seventh inning in four batters without giving up a run.

Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left the game right before the fifth inning. Chisenhall drove in an RBI single with two outs in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.

In the first four innings Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin only threw 46 pitches.

Tomlin was able to force two double plays in the first three innings. He gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Hosmer scored in the top of the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead after Mike Moustakas grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

The end-all, be-all explanation of MLB's longest winning streak

The MLB-recognized record for a winning streak is 26 (1916 New York Giants). There's some confusion about what the actual standing record is because there was a tie in the middle of the 26-game streak. Back then, ties didn't count. If a team didn't finish a game, they replaced it the following day. The Giants won 12, had a tie that didn't count, then won 14 more.

