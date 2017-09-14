Royals take 2-1 lead in 6th inning, Indians look for 22 straight

The Cleveland Indians look to win 22 games in a row as the play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. (Source WOIO)

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer drove in a clutch RBI double to give his team a 2-1 lead against the Cleveland Indians in the 6th inning on Thursday.

Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left the game right before the fifth inning. Chisenhall drove in an RBI single with two outs in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.

In the first four innings Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin only threw 46 pitches.

Tomlin was able to force two double plays in the first three innings. He gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Hosmer scored in the top of the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead after Mike Moustakas grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

During the 21-game winning streak, starting pitchers have gone 19-0 with a 1.70 ERA.

The MLB-recognized record for a winning streak is 26 (1916 New York Giants). There's some confusion about what the actual standing record is because there was a tie in the middle of the 26-game streak. Back then, ties didn't count. If a team didn't finish a game, they replaced it the following day. The Giants won 12, had a tie that didn't count, then won 14 more.

