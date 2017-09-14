Romona's Kids: Cleveland teen dishes on exclusive student exchange journey to Japan

Sha’Tiana Hampton was one of only 14 teens who made the student exchange trip to Japan. (Source: WOIO)

Back in June, we introduced you to Sha’Tiana Hampton, a Romona’s Kid who was one of just 14 teens in the United States to win a scholarship to study abroad.

Now she’s back home, and we couldn’t wait to discuss her trip.

Sha’tiana spent six weeks in Japan, taking classes during the week, and touring the country on the weekends.

“It was perfect, it’s an experience that I’m glad I did not miss out on, it was very different from America and it showed me that there’s more to the world than Cleveland and the United States,” said Hampton.



Hampton is a student at Cleveland Schools’ Jane Addams Business Career Center. She’s also active in the group, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, even earning the groups highest honor by achieving 13 goals, including community service projects and leadership training.

When a teacher asked the class if they would like the opportunity to travel abroad, Sha’Tiana was the only one who agreed to apply.



“They were very welcoming to me,” said Hampton. “After a day or two I felt at home because they welcomed me so much.”

“I visited many temples and tasted different foods, and we went to see a Buddha statue and Mt. Fuji,” said Hampton. “For sure my favorite thing there was Disney Sea, it was so different from Disneyland.”



She says the six weeks went very quickly. “I actually didn’t want to come back, I wish I could have stayed longer.”

Hampton adds that she learned some things that she’s applying in her life back at home. “I learned that I can accept people for who they are because people accept me for who I am.”

“If you ever have this opportunity, you should take it and run with it.”

