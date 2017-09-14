Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall exits game early against Royals

Cleveland Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall left the game early against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The announcement of the move came right before the fifth inning. Chisenhall left the game early for precautionary reasons due to tightness in his right calf.

Through four innings Chisenhall had the only RBI of the game after a single in the third inning. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

