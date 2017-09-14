Cleveland's West Side Market welcomes 8 new shops offering everything from British candy to southern cuisine

The West Side Market welcomes eight new businesses to its bustling floors. (Source: WOIO)

Grab your favorite shopping bag and bring an appetite--the West Side Market has just added eight new shops to its bustling main floor.

Each of the new businesses is locally based, and offers selections ranging from regional and international produce, to classic candies and southern cuisine.

“The West Side Market has been a thriving part of the Cleveland shopping experience for 104 years,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “I want to welcome the eight newest entrepreneurs to join the Market this year; you are now a part of our city's living history.”

The new spots include:

Cleveland’s historic B.A. Sweetie, the largest candy store in America is opening its first offsite location in Northeast Ohio in more than 25 years, Sweeties Candies. The store opens on Friday, September 15.

Piccadilly Artisan Creamery returns to Ohio City with its unique flavors of frozen yogurt made with liquid nitrogen

Ora Bells, the market’s first African-American, family-owned business, offers homestyle southern cuisine

Prince Produce serves up conventional and organic produce

Avant Gardens is a local mushroom farm specializing in fresh-picked oyster and gourmet cultivated mushrooms

English Treats specializes in desserts and snacks imported from Britain

Matthew Produce provides a variety of Asian and conventional fruits and vegetables

Lakewood Plant sells a variety of house and office plants

The addition of new, returning and expanding businesses brings the market to 94 percent occupancy with only 10 of the 178 retail spaces available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.