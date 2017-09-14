Little girl with spina bifida weaving Etsy crafts to raise money for service dog

This lovely little 10 year old has been weaving potholders to raise money for her very own service dog. (Source: WOIO)

Weaving colorful potholders has become a full-time craft for 10-year-old Alayna Mendenhall and her mom, Monica.

"You can make a lot of designs and they're pretty cool," said Alayna.

The mother-daughter duo put together hundreds of potholders, which they've sold over the past few months. So far, they've raised close to $1,000. All the money is going toward a service dog for Alayna. However, they still need $7,000.

"She's 10 years old. She's gonna get older. She's not going to want mom doing a lot for her as you get into your teenage years," said Monica.

Alayna has spina bifida, which makes it tough for her to walk, stand and get around. She uses a wheelchair or a walker.

A service dog would give Alayna the independence she deserves.

"The dog can help with opening doors because she utilizes a walker to walk with so, obviously, she's using that. If she lets go of it, then she doesn't have the core strength to open the door and hold onto the walker," said Monica.

Monica also said the dog would keep her daughter safe if there's an emergency.

"You can train a dog to call for help or go seek help or whatever needs done," she said.

Meet Alayna! She's a sweetheart ??

The 10 yr old has spina bifida, making it tough for her to get around. She's raising $ for a service dog?? pic.twitter.com/5cin4EAHe6 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) September 14, 2017

On top of having spina bifida, the right side of Alayna's body is much more weak than her left side. Making the potholders is a form of therapy for her because it strengthens her right hand and arm.

Alayna has been working hard, because she knows a service dog will change her life.

"It would help me open the doors. If I fall, it would brace me," said Alayna.

Although it's heartbreaking to hear, the 10-year-old said a service dog would also help her confidence.

"It would make the kids stare at the dog and not me," she said.

The service dog would never leave Alayna's side. It would go to school with her, to the store and wherever Alayna goes.

The Mendenhalls hope to get Alayna a service dog by the start of next school year.

Alayna is selling the potholders for $3 apiece. They can be purchased on her Etsy page.

The family has also created a GoFundMe page to collect donations and a Facebook page that documents Alayna's journey to getting a service dog.

