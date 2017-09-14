Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller makes first appearance since coming off DL

Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list on Thursday. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller made his first appearance since coming off the disabled list on Thursday.

Progressive Field erupted with cheers when Miller appeared on the jumbotron as he made his way toward the mound. The decision to put Miller came in the seventh inning as the Indians trailed the Kansas City Royals 2-1.

Miller did not give up a run in his appearance on Thursday. He struck out Brandon Moss with a four-seam fastball and got Alex Gordon to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

The last appearance for Miller before Thursday night was on Aug. 21 against the Boston Red Sox.

Before Thursday's game, Miller pitched 54.2 innings in 48 games for the Indians in the 2017 season. Miller had an ERA of 1.65 in those games.

