Child rapist scolded and sent to prison for 35 years with no chance of parole

Justin Christian -- a man charged with attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl in Elyria, and abducting and raping a 6-year-old in Cleveland -- will spend the next 35 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to a laundry list of crimes Thursday.

His brother had been in prison, he had not, so the state had family DNA and it was close enough for Christian to be questioned then charged.

The details of his crimes were nightmarish, described by Assistant County Prosecutor Matthew Meyer.

"Justin Christian opened her bedroom window and grabbed her by her legs. He told her to come with him and if she screamed he would kill her whole

family," he said of the attempted abduction in Elyria.

But she fought him off and he fled. Leaving DNA on a ladder he used to get to her window. He struck again.

Christian carried the second girl out of her Cleveland home, through the front door and placed her inside a Chevy Malibu, according to Meyer.

He kept her for 17 hours, again threatening her to be silent at his parents home, raping her.

The mother of one of the victims told the Judge "May 21st, that day will never just be a normal day again. It is a reminder that there are monsters in the world

and no one is safe from them."

Needless to say there is a terrible emotional toll on both families, one not lost on Judge Nancy Margaret Russo who told Christian, "I sometimes wonder if people in the public ever stop to think about what the psychological damage is. I don't think I ever want to understand why you did what you did, Mr. Christian, it's so far outside the realm of proper behavior."

