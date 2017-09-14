Mansfield Police: Bank robbery turned high-speed chase ends with man in jail

A man held up a bank in Mansfield Thursday, was chased down by police and is now locked up in Richland County Jail

According to Mansfield Police, Leviticus Lee Drye robbed a Key Bank branch, drove off and was spotted by officers in a nearby neighborhood.

A high-speed chase ensued, resulting in a crash that left Drye with minor injuries.

A passenger was also in the car, but is not being identified by police at this time.

Drye was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Apart from the Key Bank heist, police suspect Drye also robbed a Subway restaurant at 1521 Lexington Ave. Wednesday night.

He was charged with robbery, a third-degree felony, in connection with that hold-up.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

