Down to his final strike, Lindor smashes RBI double to send game to extras (video)

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor smashed one of the biggest hits of his career against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Lindor and the Indians were down 2-1 to the Royals with Cleveland's winning streak on the line. On a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning the shortstop was able to drive the ball into the left field wall and tie the game.





Back against the wall? Hit it off the wall! @Lindor12BC is SO CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Y3kC1roTcF — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017

This was Lindor's first hit of the game. The Indians would go on to win the game 3-2 in the 10th inning.

A #walkoff for the win streak?



One of Bruce’s greatest hits, for sure. pic.twitter.com/po5DXhca4T — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017



