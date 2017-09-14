LISTEN: Hammy is the happiest man on the planet after the Indians walk-off win

It took 10 innings for the Cleveland Indians to defeat the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. (Source AP Images)

Jay Bruce drove in an RBI double to right field to win the game at 3-2. The Indians are currently on a 22-game winning streak, Cleveland is still undefeated since the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving.

With every Indians win, comes a great call from Cleveland broadcaster Tom Hamilton. You can listen to Hamilton's call of the final play below:

"History marches on!" The great Tom Hamilton on the call as the #Indians win their 22nd in a row. pic.twitter.com/A9UbBi3Cdj — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) September 15, 2017

The Indians last loss was on Aug. 23. Cleveland lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

