Tickets sold out for Indians vs. Royals on Friday

Tickets are sold out for the Indians game on Friday. (Source AP Images)

Tickets are sold out for the Cleveland Indians game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Friday.

The Indians will be looking to extend the winning streak to 23 games. Cleveland defeated the Royals 3-2 in extra innings on Thursday.

30,874 fans were in attendance for the game on Thursday. Trevor Bauer is expected to make the start for the Indians on Friday.

