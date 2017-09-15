Winning streak, hashtag extended: Best social media reactions to Indians' 22nd straight win

The Cleveland Indians have captivated the sports world during their historic winning streak.

The @Indians are the best story in sports right now. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 15, 2017

The record-breaking Tribe won their 22nd straight game in dramatic fashion Thursday night.

Indians extend winning streak to 22, Cleveland defeats Kansas City 3-2 in 10 innings

Progressive Field erupted when Francisco Lindor tied the game in the ninth and Jay Bruce drove in the winning RBI with a walk-off hit in the 10th inning.

The reaction of the Cleveland Indians bench after Lindor hit the game tying double is amazing ??? pic.twitter.com/7vF6P2jpbs — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) September 15, 2017

Cleveland went raucous after the win, and the hashtag just keeps getting longer.

It seems like the theme song from the movie Titanic goes with every dramatic moment in sports. Last night's finish was no different.

JAY BRUCE WALK OFF FOR 22 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE INDIANS



WITH HAMMY'S CALL



WITH TITANIC MUSIC pic.twitter.com/HVTljuJAaf — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

The Indians' win streak is now 22 straight games. Coincidentally, Taylor Swift's newest pop song is called "22."

Last Indians World Series: 1948.



1+9+4+8=22



?? — Ryan (@GymBagBoy) September 15, 2017

Some fans and celebrities just can't believe what they have been witnessing.

Recap of the last 3 weeks of baseball: pic.twitter.com/KoOrN3qpDA — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 13, 2017

The Indians have accomplished something that no other MLB team in the last 100 years has accomplished. Truly incredible. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 15, 2017

Unbelievable. 22! Lindor. Ramirez. Bruce. So happy for Cleveland! #WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 15, 2017

I have watched probably 20 of the last 22 @Indians games and it has been one of the wisest investments of my time. — Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) September 15, 2017

BREAKING: The Indians may never lose again. pic.twitter.com/aRLZ3NECXS — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 15, 2017

