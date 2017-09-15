Winning streak, hashtag extended: Best social media reactions to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Winning streak, hashtag extended: Best social media reactions to Indians' 22nd straight win

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians have captivated the sports world during their historic winning streak.

The record-breaking Tribe won their 22nd straight game in dramatic fashion Thursday night.

Progressive Field erupted when Francisco Lindor tied the game in the ninth and Jay Bruce drove in the winning RBI with a walk-off hit in the 10th inning.

Cleveland went raucous after the win, and the hashtag just keeps getting longer.

It seems like the theme song from the movie Titanic goes with every dramatic moment in sports. Last night's finish was no different.

The Indians' win streak is now 22 straight games. Coincidentally, Taylor Swift's newest pop song is called "22."

Some fans and celebrities just can't believe what they have been witnessing.

