Suspects flee after smash-and-grab attempt at Akron BMV

Police are investigating an overnight attempted smash-and-grab in Akron at an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles location.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the BMV on Wedgewood Drive in Akron just after 3 a.m. Friday morning.

A blue pick-up truck reversed through the front of the building and got stuck on the ATM after running it over. Troopers say the suspects were unable to get the truck out of the building and they ran from the scene.

State troopers are still investigating the incident.

A recent string of vandalism targeted several BMV locations in Stark and Summit counties, but a man was charged in connection to this incidents.

