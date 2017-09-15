Cleveland Indians clinch playoff spot, seek 23rd straight victory

With Thursday night's dramatic walk-off victory against the Kansas City Royals, the Cleveland Indians have officially clinched a spot in the 2017 Playoffs.

The Indians benefited from the Houston Astros' win Thursday night over the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' loss guaranteed the Indians a spot in the playoffs, even if they lose the rest of their scheduled games.

Cleveland recently passed the Astros for best record in the American League and are now chasing down the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall record in the Majors.

The team wasted no time celebrating their postseason berth.

We have clinched a spot in the Postseason! Our Team Shop opens at 10AM to get your gear!



Magic number to clinch the AL Central: 3. https://t.co/1O6HSAEYD6 — WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW (@Indians) September 15, 2017

Cleveland Indians 2017 postseason gear is already available. Fans can stock up on shirts, hats, and sweatshirts marking the Indians trip to the playoffs this year, which start Oct. 3.

The record-breaking Tribe are now chasing the 1916 New York Giants for longest unbeaten streak in baseball history. Cleveland already set the American League record for longest winning streak and is now chasing the Giants' mark of 26 wins.

The end-all, be-all explanation of MLB's longest winning streak for Cleveland Indians fans

They look to continue the pursuit Friday night for the second game of four against the Royals. Trevor Bauer, who has won his last nine decisions, takes the mound for Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.