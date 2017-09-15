Man murdered in Cleveland at memorial for 2013 homicide victim

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took a man's life late Thursday night at a vigil for a Cleveland murder victim.

According to Cleveland police, officers found Devon Youngblood suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest in the 1300 block of East 85th Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police say there was a memorial being held for a homicide victim that was killed in Aug. 2013. Family and friends were gathering for 30-year-old Antonyo Howard before the shooting. Howard was found dead in a driveway in 2013 with a gunshot to his head.

Homicide detectives from the Cleveland Police Department are handling the investigation.

