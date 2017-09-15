Front page news: Cleveland Indians make headlines across the cou - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Front page news: Cleveland Indians make headlines across the country

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Headlines across Ohio (Source: Newseum) Headlines across Ohio (Source: Newseum)
The Cleveland Indians extended their historic win streak Thursday night with a walk-off win for their 22nd straight victory in a row. 

The recent accomplishments have brought national attention to the Indians. USA Today has even deemed them "America's Team."

Cleveland's win Thursday moved them solely into second place for the longest unbeaten streak, a mark held by the 1916 New York Giants with 26 wins.

The victory prompted a celebration full of excitement and imagery that was captured on headlines across the state of Ohio in Friday's newspapers.

The headlines are collected from The Medina-Gazette, the Sandusky Register, The News-Herald in Willoughby, The Lima News, The Plain Dealer, the Akron Beacon Journal, and The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria.

