Front page news: Cleveland Indians make headlines across the country

The Cleveland Indians extended their historic win streak Thursday night with a walk-off win for their 22nd straight victory in a row.

The recent accomplishments have brought national attention to the Indians. USA Today has even deemed them "America's Team."

As the wins keep piling up, a new label for the Indians has emerged: America's Team. https://t.co/trypOk1F1d from @BNightengale — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 14, 2017

Cleveland's win Thursday moved them solely into second place for the longest unbeaten streak, a mark held by the 1916 New York Giants with 26 wins.

The victory prompted a celebration full of excitement and imagery that was captured on headlines across the state of Ohio in Friday's newspapers.

The headlines are collected from The Medina-Gazette, the Sandusky Register, The News-Herald in Willoughby, The Lima News, The Plain Dealer, the Akron Beacon Journal, and The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria.

