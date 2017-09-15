Accused bank robbery suspect killed in chase ID'd

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified an alleged bank robbery suspect who was killed while fleeing police, and his two accomplices.

According to Garfield Heights police, the armed robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Bank at 5695 Turney Road. Employees say two armed suspects entered the bank and demanded cash.

After getting the money, the Gabriele William Benter and Larry Burke, both 17-years old, and Dreshawn Hopkins, 18, fled in a waiting get-away car.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Turney and Granger Roads, but the driver didn't stop. Two police vehicles were hit in the area of East 135th and Granger. One officer was being treated at Marymount and his K9 was checked out as well.

The suspect vehicle continued east on Granger where it crashed into another vehicle on Libby near Broadway in Maple Heights. Benter was killed in the crash.

Burke and Hopkins were treated at MetroHealth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit in Maple Heights was not seriously injured.

