Hammy's call mixed with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion & Smash Mouth - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hammy's call mixed with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion & Smash Mouth is fantastic

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians continued their amazing winning streak on Thursday night.

The Tribe came from behind and defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 after a walk-off double from Jay Bruce in the 10th inning. 

Front page news: Cleveland Indians make headlines across the country

Writer Matt Allaire has been having fun on social media by mixing Tom Hamilton's call of Bruce's double with several songs. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Smash Mouth sound even better with a Cleveland victory.

Winning streak, hashtag extended: Best social media reactions to Indians' 22nd straight win

You can watch the videos below:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly