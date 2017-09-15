Hammy's call mixed with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion & Smash Mouth is fantastic

The Cleveland Indians continued their amazing winning streak on Thursday night.

The Tribe came from behind and defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 after a walk-off double from Jay Bruce in the 10th inning.

Writer Matt Allaire has been having fun on social media by mixing Tom Hamilton's call of Bruce's double with several songs. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Smash Mouth sound even better with a Cleveland victory.

You can watch the videos below:

??????BONUS VIDEO ALERT??????



JUST WATCH AND ENJOY. YOU WON'T REGRET IT. pic.twitter.com/NaeDJRVg5z — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

indians walk off, plus hammy, plus.... @smashmouth.



I only did this cause @Reflog_18 forced me to. pic.twitter.com/9z1MdYTjPX — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

JAY BRUCE WALK OFF FOR 22 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE INDIANS



WITH HAMMY'S CALL



WITH TITANIC MUSIC pic.twitter.com/HVTljuJAaf — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) September 15, 2017

