Facebook tip leads to bank robber's arrest

North Canton police have solved a Sept. 11 bank robbery at the PNC at 4140 Portage Street NW.

Officers say they used tips from the North Canton Police Department and the Jackson Township Police Department’s Facebook Tip line to locate Brian Ferrer, 50, who later confessed to robbing the listed bank.

Police say Ferrer put bandages on his fingers, to cover tattoos, and had on a pair of gold glasses when he handed the teller a note demanding money Monday morning.

Ferrer was arrested without incident at the Moon Mist Hotel in East Canton on September 14.

He's charged with robbery.

