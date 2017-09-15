Otani Noodle replacing downtown Cleveland Noodlecat location

Otani Noodle, which already has a restaurant on the east side of Cleveland, will soon open in the former Noodlecat location on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Otani has already been dishing out ramen in Uptown since June 2016 and just weeks after Chef Jonathan Sawyer announced he was closing Noodlecat downtown, Otani announced it's moving in.

Noodlecat is moving to a new Crocker Park location.

The fast-casual ramen shop is hoping to be open in the former Noodlecat downtown by the end of October. Otani Japanese Restaurant was Cleveland's first sushi bar that opened in 1978 in Mayfield Heights.

