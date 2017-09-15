Cleveland Cooks: Jerk Chicken Soft Tacos

It's important to add rice, shredded cabbage and Wild Thymez sauce to Jerk Chicken tacos. (Source WOIO)

Jerk Chicken Soft Tacos

1 pound of boneless chicken thighs (sliced into strips)

½ cup sliced red pepper

½ cup sliced yellow pepper

¼ cup sliced red onion

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning

2 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs seasoned salt

½ cup Wild Thymez Jamaican Me Curr-azy Sauce

Olive oil

1 cup finely shredded cabbage

1 cup yellow rice (prepared per package instructions)

1 package flour tortillas

Heat skillet over medium heat and coat with olive oil. Cook chicken until no longer pink.

Once the chicken is no longer pink, it is time to add the peppers and onions. Once peppers and onions have softened, season with garlic, onion powder, seasoned salt. Add jerk seasoning to taste.

Layer tortillas with a few spoons of rice, the chicken mixture and top with shredded cabbage and Wild Thymez sauce.

