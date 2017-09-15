YSU football player convicted of rape as a teen will suit up this weekend, university appeals

Youngstown State University is appealing a judge's decision that temporarily reinstated a convicted rapist to the team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson granted Ma'lik Richmond a temporary restraining order against YSU late Thursday.

That order would allow Richmond to play football for the next 14 days, including a game this weekend.

Youngstown State responded with its own appeal Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Steubenville resident sued the university after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on but was told he couldn't play and would lose a year's eligibility after a student circulated a petition to keep him off the team.

Richmond made the team as a defensive player earlier this year after a tryout.

He's seeking reinstatement to the team's active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

