Shaker Hts. police release composite of armed robbery suspect

Police are hoping someone recognizes the person in the composite sketch released on Friday.

Shaker Heights police say the suspect is wanted for an armed robbery in the area of Fairhill and Kemper Road.

According to police, the suspect grabbed a person walking in the area and pointed a gun at them.

The victim was forced to hand over money and personal items.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the area in an older silver colored Honda or Toyota, which was missing a front left hubcap and had a loud muffler.

A dark complected, heavy set female was driving the get-away car.

Anyone with information can call Detective Brian Walsh at 216-491-1274.

