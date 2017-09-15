Police officers spend day cleaning up neighborhood

Cleveland police officers and members of the Cleveland Housing Network (CHN) worked together Friday to clean up an east side street.

More than 20 police officers and 30 members of CHN's staff spent the day making East 126th Street between Buckeye and Williams, a little nicer.

The volunteers cut the grass in vacant lots, cleaned up vacant homes and helped residents prune and edge their lawns.

Over the past seven years, CHN has renovated 13 vacant homes on East 126th.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.