Cleveland Indians juicing way through a record winning streak

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What's the secret to the Cleveland Indians's success? Maybe it's juice!

Anna Harouvis of Anna in the Raw is providing fresh cold pressed juice for the entire team.

The team, which now has the second longest winning streak recognized by the MLB with 22 straight wins, is guzzling Harouvis's concoctions.

"When you take the number one athletes in the world and you give them the best fuel for their body, they can't lose," Harouvis previously said.

She said the team favors three specifically right now:

Hercules -- kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley and lemon

-- kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley and lemon Apollo -- beet, carrot, apple and ginger

-- beet, carrot, apple and ginger Hebe -- orange and turmeric

Each of the above juices also include special ingredients that Harouvis keeps secret.

It's made with 100 percent non-GMO, organic produce. Harouvis said by taking the pulp out, all the energy and vitamins enter your blood stream faster.

"Instead of having a sports drink that perhaps might have 10 percent juice, or 5 percent juice and the rest sugar, they're going to get dehydrated faster," she previously said.

Anna in the Raw also provides juices for the Cavs, musicians on tour, and Hollywood movie productions.

The Indians take on the Kansas City Royals Friday at Progressive Field.

